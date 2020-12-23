SAN FRANCISCO—The Angel Island-Tiburon Ferry might end its services in San Francisco after its company, Blue & Gold Fleet, filed a request with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on September 10.

The company said that the reason why it wants to end its services is because “ticket sales and revenues on passenger transportation service have been declining significantly over the last few years” and “operating costs have risen significantly,” as stated in its request.

If the CPUC approves, Blue & Gold Fleet will discontinue “all passenger transportation between San Francisco and Tiburon” and “between San Francisco to Angel Island State Park.”

In 2019, the company took around 130,000 passengers to Angel Island and 75,000 to Tiburon. In 2020, ferry rides have decreased due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Angel Island, known as the “Ellis Island of the West,” is not only a wildlife preserve, but it is also “has military garrisons and compounds from every major war dating back to the U.S. Civil War,” according to the company’s website.

In addition, Tiburon used to be a “railroad town that was the terminus of the Northwestern Pacific Railroad until 1963” and has been “transformed into a charming seacoast village,” the website states.

A decision by the CPUC will be made in the next few weeks.