SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco’s new travel restrictions, which went into effect on Friday, December 18 at 12:01 a.m., come with penalties including fine, imprisonment or both. Violation of any provision of this order constitutes an imminent threat and menace to public health.

Under the Order of the Health Officer, dated December 16, anyone who travels from outside the 10-county Bay Area regions in the prior 10 days, must quarantine as described in the order on page 8. The definition of quarantine is to stay-at-home or another temporary place of shelter at all times without contact with any other person other than members of one’s household for 10 days (240 hours) from a person’s time of arrival in the county.

The 10 counties included in the SFDPH’s definition of “Bay Area” include Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, San Mateo, Solano, and Sonoma.

Violation of this Order is punishable under the California Penal Code 69,148 (a)(1) by fine not exceeding $1,000 and at most one year in prison.

Many airlines serving the San Francisco International Airport are offering limited service, and most international airlines staff their check-in counters 3-4 hours before departure.

San Francisco Police Department Public Information Officer Adam Lobsinger said in an email that “most people” have done a “good job” following health orders, but warned that additional enforcement steps will be required if the situation demands it.

“This is about first educating the public about voluntary compliance,” Lobsinger said. Speaking on responding accordingly to violations, he added “The order allows for enforcement for non-compliance, but it is a last resort.”

“We are thankful for the public’s cooperation during this health crisis. We need the public to adhere to the plan laid out by our city leaders,” Lobsinger noted. “That includes social distancing, sheltering in place, and wearing facial coverings.”

Since March 17, the SFPD has issued 150 admonishments, to 82 individuals and 68 businesses, and 30 citations to 15 individuals and 15 businesses, for violating the Shelter-in-Place order. Admonishments are warnings to take corrective action.

These violations range from a business that were operating, but not categorized as ‘essential,’ but continued to operate after being advised to shut down to individuals not complying to documented warnings to go home. Lobsinger said, “Keep in mind that the unhoused population for the most part is exempt from the shelter in place order.”

Opposition to COVID restrictions, particularly the new curfew order which closed all indoor activity in certain businesses and outdoor dining, was expressed in a protest in front of San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s residence on December 13. Restaurant server Adrian Cruz, who has been on unemployment benefits since March said, “London Breed, Gavin Newson, we beg you to let us reopen the business.” Highlighting the issue of the housing crisis during COVID, he added, “The money is not enough, especially in San Francisco when the rent is too high.”

Danielle Robkin said her gym, Crossfit Golden Gate, has been “leveled to the ground” and that she considered leaving the city: “I’m watching the city burn to the ground. I’m watching all of my members leave. I don’t have much of a reason to stay anymore. My business has been completely decimated. The average person understands. They know small businesses are suffering,” Robkin told KPIX CBS Bay Area.

She expressed that the governments lacked empathy for small businesses. “They don’t understand how tough it really is. It’s bad.”

Estavan Cortez, a server at the wood-fired oven pizzeria, Il Casaro Pizzeria, based in the North Beach neighborhood, said the COVID restrictions banning outdoor dining made no sense. During a phone interview on Thursday, December 10, he said: “It doesn’t make any sense. We can do a lot of things. For example, we are free to go outside. Parks are full of people. Beaches are full of people. Anywhere you go there are a bunch of people. To force essential businesses to close when they are doing things outside makes no sense.”

Il Casaro Pizzeria lost 60 percent to 83 percent of its business during the COVID pandemic.

A former home automation worker, who used to install internet service devices and phone lines before being laid off in March, named Phil Españ, said during a dog walk in Golden Gate Park that he was in a legal battle to prevent himself from getting evicted. “They [the landlords] are trying to do everything they can get us out. There are too many people out of work. During COVID, they cannot do that.”

The SFPD has not issued citations for violating the requirement for facial coverings. Lobsinger concluded his email with a message of commitment to minimize the spread of COVID through education and distribution of free masks.

“We continue to engage and educate the community by providing free masks whenever possible and reminding people of the need for reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Lobsinger.