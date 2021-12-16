SANTA MONICA—The nominees for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards were unveiled on Tuesday, December 14. I love the Spirit Awards because they pay highlight to those smaller indie flicks that tend to be some of the best movies of the year, but don’t receive the same notoriety as films that are considered box-office fare or draw for audiences.

Leading this year’s contenders was the film “Zola” which picked up a total of seven nominations including Best Feature. Followed close behind is the film “The Novice” with five nominations and “The Lost Daughter” which picked up four nominations. The nominees were announced via video by actresses Regina Hall, Naomi Watts and Beanie Feldstein. A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Best Feature

-“A Chiara”

-“C’mon C’mon”

-“The Lost Daughter”

-“The Novice”

-“Zola”

Best First Feature

-“7 Days”

-“Holler”

-“Queen of Glory”

-“Test Pattern”

-“Wild Indian”

John Cassavetes Award

-“This is Not A War Story”

-“Jockey”

-“Sweet Thing”

-“Shiva Baby”

-“Crptozoo”

Best Male Lead

-Clifton Collins Jr. “Jockey”

-Frankie Faison “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

-Michael Greyeyes “Wild Indian”

-Udo Kier “Swan Song”

-Simon Rex “Red Rocket”

Best Female Lead

-Isabelle Fuhrman “The Novice”

-Brittany S. Hall “Test Pattern”

-Patti Harrison “Together Together”

-Taylour Paige “Zola”

-Kali Reis “Catch the Fair One”

Best Supporting Male

-Colman Domingo “Zola”

-Meeko Gattuso “Queen of Glory”

-Troy Kotsur “CODA”

-Will Patton “Sweet Thing”

-Chaske Spencer “Wild Indian”

Best Supporting Female

-Jessie Buckley “The Los Daughter”

-Amy Forsyth “The Novice”

-Ruth Negga “Passing”

-Revika Reustle “Pleasure”

-Suzanna Son “Red Rocket”

Best Director

-Janicza Bravo “Zola”

-Maggie Gyllenhaal “The Lost Daughter”

-Lauren Hadaway “The Novice”

-Mike Mills “C’mon C’mon”

-Ninja Thyberg “Pleasure”

Best Screenplay

-Nikole Beckwith “Together Together”

-Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris “Zola”

-Maggie Gyllenhaal “The Los t Daughter”

-Mike Mills “C’mon C’mon”

-Todd Stephens “Swan Song”

Best First Screenplay

-Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. “Wild Indian”

-Matt Fifer; story by Sheldon D. Brown “Cicada”

-Shatara Michelle Ford “Test Pattern”

-Fran Kranz “Mass”

-Michael Sarnoski; story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski “Pig”

Best Documentary

-“Ascension”

-“Flee”

-“In the Same Breath”

-“Procession”

-“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

The ceremony will be held on March 6, 2022, three weeks before the Academy Awards which are slated to be handed out on March 27. A host for the 37th annual event has yet to be announced, but it will air on IFC at 5 p.m. EST.