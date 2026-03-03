SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, March 1, at 8 a.m., an eyewitness reported a fire breaking out at Pier 54, located just east of Chase Center, home of San Francisco Bay Area very own NBA team, Golden State Warriors, in the Mission Bay neighborhood, to San Francisco Fire Station 4, after smelling and seeing smoke.

Upon arrival, firefighters on the land from the San Francisco Fire Department found out a section of the pier smoking underneath. While working to keep it under control, firefighters began slipping through the unsound and unsafe pier’s surface.

Fire crews retreated to safer areas to call the St. Francis fireboats to put out the inferno. Within 30 minutes, the fire was completely extinguished

Pier 54 was shuttered in 2024 because its structure had been deemed “unsafe and unsound,” according to Port of San Francisco engineers. While the pier is closed, the adjacent area will become the new Mission Bay Ferry Terminal. Its construction begins in 2026, and it will be completed by 2027.