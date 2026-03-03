SAN FRANCISCO—On February 28, at 8:45 a.m., officers from the San Francisco Police Department were dispatched to the scene of vandalism at the Seventh-day Adventist Church-Central on the 2,800 block of California Street at California Street and Broderick Street in the Pacific Heights Neighborhood.

Officers from the SFPD arrived to find fresh paint of swastikas, anti-Semitic slurs and homophobic words on churches and city utilities.

Authorities arrested Sadat Mousa, 51, and he was booked at the San Francisco County Jail. He was chargedwith felony vandalism with a hate crime enhancement and terrorism for desecrating a cross on a private property, possession of graffiti instruments.

The San Francisco Police Department estimates the cost of the damages to exceed up to $20,000.