SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, February 27, at approximately 8:55 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the scene of two pedestrians being hit by a motorist near the intersection of Channel Street and 4th Street in the Mission Rock/Mission Bay neighborhood near Oracle Park. The area is home of the San Francisco Bay Area’s MLB team San Francisco Giants.

Upon arrival at the scene of the accident, officers found a two-year-old girl and an adult woman, who was later discovered to be her mother, suffering from injuries when they were hit by the vehicle as they were crossing a crosswalk. Mother and child were transferred to a nearby hospital.

The young girl died from injuries at the hospital. The mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As for the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, they remained at the scene and were cooperative with police officers of the San Francisco Police Department. The investigation determined there is not any alcohol or drugs involved in the accident.

On Saturday, February 28, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie issued a statement about the vehicular accident, speaking about the heartbreak of losing a child, and gratitude towards the first responders that helped mother and child at the time of the accident.