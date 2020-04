SAN FRANCISCO─A first alarm fire occurred near Pier 50, shed B on Tuesday, April 21. The fire was noted by the San Francisco Fire Department via their Twitter page. The flames erupted between 3rd Street and Mission Rock K. It was first reported at 6:07a.m.

The fire was contained within 19 minutes and under control by 6:26 a.m. the SFFD tweeted. There were no reports of any injuries from the blaze or any residents being displaced. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.