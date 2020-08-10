SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, August 9, a fire broke out at a three-story, multi-unit apartment complex on Carmelita Street in Hayes Valley at 3:18 a.m. Units 77-79 Carmelita St. were damaged, along with 99 Caramelita and 661-663 Waller St. that experienced exposure damage.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded and classified the blaze as a two-alarm fire. Firefighters did an initial and secondary search, finding no trapped or injured people. Video of the fire shows response vehicles blocking off the area.

A firefighter was transported to a local hospital around 4:50 a.m. with non-life-threatening injuries and the SFFD later reported that he is okay. The fire was contained by 5:27 a.m. Eleven people were displaced from their homes and the Red Cross Northern California Coastal offered them assistance.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip hotline at (415) 575-4444.