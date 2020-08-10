Fulton DA Has Admitted Up To 14 Ethics Violations

ATLANTA—On Thursday, August 6, Fulton County District Attorney, Paul Howard, conceded to pay the state ethics commission $6,500 in fines.

Howard has been inputting money into his account from two non-profit organizations which paid him approximately $200,000.

James Salzer from The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that, “The state ethics commission approved a consent agreement with Howard imposing the fine Thursday. Howard was accused of 14 violations, which he admitted to the consent agreement.”

Howard failed to disclose his position of trust to an outside organization and failed to discuss how he generates revenue for a second employment. He still has a criminal investigation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation regarding the same payments to his account.

On August 6, Howard tweeted:

“Voter suppression is real. Their tricks and attempts to distract us and slow us down before Election Day are real. We must keep up the momentum and not let anything or anyone stop us from voting in the best interest of our community.”

He has been receiving criticism for such investigations and it has been compared to criminal conduct.

In a interview with WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News, Howard issues the following statement:

“I have every confidence that I will totally be exonerated, because what I have done, is what most Americans do all the time, they ask for a pay raise.”

On Tuesday, August 11, a Runoff Election will decide who will be Fulton County District Attorney. Howard will faceoff against Fani Willis.

A representative of Paul Howard have not responded to the San Francisco News for comment.