SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department issued a request for the public’s assistance on Friday, August 7 to identify the victim in an assault that transpired in the area of Waller and Belvedere Streets.

Around 11 a.m. on July 2, the SFPD received a call about an assault which occurred in the area of Waller and Belvedere Streets, according to a press release. Witnesses indicated the suspect was pushing the victim violently against a truck and punched him multiple times while he was on the ground. A witness video was published displaying a suspect, a Caucasian male, with white hair who was wearing blue working clothes and a blue cap, walk from left to right on the screen. The victim looked back and said something back to those who were laughing in the video.

The Park Station Investigations Team (SIT) initiated an investigation immediately and identified the suspect. Photos and videos of the victim are included in the news release.

Anyone who recognizes the victim or has information regarding this incident is asked to call or text a Tip to the SFPD. Tipsters can contact 1-415-575-4444 (Language access services are available). Text message: Text a Tip to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous.