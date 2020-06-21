SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, June 20, there was a fire on Yerba Buena Island in the afternoon and it was stopped by San Francisco Firefighters as they used their fire boat to put out the fire.

San Francisco Firefighters 798 Twitter posted the following tweet at 3:17 p.m. “2ND ALARM FIRE ON TREASURE ISLAND. WATER SUPPLY ISSUES FOR LAND CREWS AND ACCESS ISSUES FOR THE BOAT”.

In a phone call with the San Francisco News, California Highway Patrol Officer Johnston from stated, “We blocked the Eastbound Bay Bridge off ramp per the request of the fire department”.

The fire was put out at 4:36 p.m. and there were no injuries or damages at Yerba Buena Island.

Representatives of San Francisco Fire Department have not responded to San Francisco News for comment.