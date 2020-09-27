SAN FRANCISCO—511 San Francisco Bay operated by The Metropolitan Transportation Commission and San Francisco firefighters announced in the evening on Friday, September 25 that a truck flipped due to a collision. It left one injured accident on Northbound I-280 ramp to US-101 S in San Francisco, and connector ramps were temporarily blocked.

At 5:48 p.m., San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 posted a photo of a white pick-up truck overturned in the middle of the road. They advised the public to use alternative routes since Northbound I-280 ramp to US-101 S were blocked at that time.

Traffic at 280 NB and 101 SB split is shut down momentarily for a vehicle accident. Please use alternative routes. @SFFDPIO @KTVU @kron4news #traffic pic.twitter.com/cOCCYKNlvd — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) September 26, 2020

At 6:20 p.m., 511 San Francisco Bay updated that the left lane had reopened, while the right lane remained blocked.

UPDATE: Traffic Collision With Injuries on Northbound I-280 Ramp to US-101 S in San Francisco. Left Lane Open. Right Lane Remains Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 26, 2020

At 6:36 p.m., 511 San Francisco Bay tweeted that all lanes had been reopened by the time.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Northbound I-280 Ramp to US-101 S in San Francisco. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 26, 2020

As of September 27, there have been no updates about any of the injuries reported.