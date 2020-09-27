SAN FRANCISCO—511 San Francisco Bay operated by The Metropolitan Transportation Commission and San Francisco firefighters announced in the evening on Friday, September 25 that a truck flipped due to a collision. It left one injured accident on Northbound I-280 ramp to US-101 S in San Francisco, and connector ramps were temporarily blocked.

At 5:48 p.m., San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 posted a photo of a white pick-up truck overturned in the middle of the road. They advised the public to use alternative routes since Northbound I-280 ramp to US-101 S were blocked at that time.

At 6:20 p.m., 511 San Francisco Bay updated that the left lane had reopened, while the right lane remained blocked.

At 6:36 p.m., 511 San Francisco Bay tweeted that all lanes had been reopened by the time.

As of September 27, there have been no updates about any of the injuries reported.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR