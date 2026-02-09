Hayward, CA – On the morning of Sunday, February 8, 2026, a female pedestrian lost her life after being struck by a vehicle, according to NBC Bay Area.

The Hayward Police Department reports that the accident took place around 6:40 AM near Foothill Boulevard and B Street.

The collision’s victim, a woman police estimated to be in her 30s or 40s, was struck by the vehicle and sustained critical injuries. She was immediately transported to a nearby hospital but unfortunately died from her injuries.

The driver involved in the fatal incident was identified by the Hayward Police Department as a 56-year-old man who resides in Hayward. He complied with the required procedure following the crash by stopping at the scene and cooperating with the subsequent investigation.

Police have stated that intoxication is not currently believed to be a contributing factor in the event. This pedestrian fatality marks the first traffic-related death in Hayward for 2026.

Authorities with the Hayward Police Department’s Traffic Bureau are continuing their inquiry into the circumstances of the collision and have requested that anyone with relevant information contact the department.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards pedestrians, which includes being vigilant for those travelling by foot and, if a collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

For those who lose a loved one in a pedestrian accident, filing a Wrongful Death claim with the assistance of an experienced attorney can provide compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, and other related damages.

Should the at-fault driver evade authorities, compensation might still be available through a family member’s uninsured driver coverage. Consulting with a personal injury attorney can help determine the best options in such cases.

