WOODLAND HILLS—On Saturday, February 7, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Topanga Community Police Station officers were responded to a call of a burglary in progress at Nafiseh Jewelry store located at 22140 Ventura Blvd.



The Nezafati family has owned this business for close to 30 years. Youraj Nezafati indicated that he received an alert at approximately 2:40 a.m. that they were being robbed. He called the police, as he and his family watched surveillance footage of the burglar lowering himself into the store from the roof and through the ceiling.



The owner indicated that he was able to shout at the perpetrator and turn on the lights. The burglar robbed them as the Nezafati family watched helplessly. The time on the video footage indicated that the thief was in and out within 10 minutes. He vandalized the store and was gone with high-end merchandise with an estimated retail value of $100,000., before the police arrived on the scene.



This was the second burglary at this location in six months.