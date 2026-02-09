SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, February 7, a fire was first reported near Legion of Honor at San Francsico’s Land’s End at 8:51 a.m. After the fire crews from the San Francisco Fire Department were dispatched to the area, they investigated further before finding the fire.

They did not immediately see any flames. After searching the region, they located the source in a burning patch in a nearby hillside. By 9:50 a.m., the firefighters extinguished the inferno. National Park Service Rangers took over monitoring of the fire in case of possible flare-ups from the fire. The fire had been burning for approximately two hours until 10:51 a.m.