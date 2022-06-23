SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department indicated on their website that 24 San Francisco Fire Department Paramedics have completed 240 hours of training in Community Paramedicine, an emerging field in health care where paramedics operate in expanded roles to connect underserved populations to care. Training included trauma-informed assessment techniques, motivational interviewing, and resource navigation.

Starting on Saturday, June 25, the new Community Paramedics, working on the Street Crisis, Street Overdose, and Street Wellness Response Teams, will be actively engaging community members and providing connections to medical care, mental health care, shelter, substance use treatment, and follow up care