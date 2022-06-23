SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 22.

The SFPD reported at approximately 9:56 a.m. officers responded to the MUNI Forest Hill Station regarding a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and discovered the train left the station headed to the Castro MUNI Station. Officers responded to the Castro Station where they located two victims on a MUNI train.

Officers provided aid and summoned medical attention. One victim, a 70-year-old male, was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim, a 27-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail are leading the investigation. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators have obtained video of the incident. The SFPD is releasing a still photo of the video, which is an image of a person of interest. The SFPD is asking the individual to come forward and speak with investigators. Anyone with details regarding this person, or with information related to this investigation, is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

The SFPD would like to assure community members and visitors that this incident appears to be isolated, and they do not believe it is related to Pride festivities or was targeting any group or community.