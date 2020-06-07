UNITED STATES—It has been two months since video bloggers Diamond & Silk, known for their political commentary as Fox Nation hosts, were alleged to be fired from the Fox streaming service show due to their opinions about COVID-19.

The duo, which includes biological sisters Lynnette Diamond Hardaway, 46, and Rochelle Silk Richardson, 47, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, said that death rates were being boosted to put the attention on President Donald Trump.

“At the time he said it, there was 25,489 cases with 307 deaths. Instantaneously, you had the media calling out Trump,” Silk said in a Facebook Live video on Monday, March 30.

On Wednesday, April 8, Diamond & Silk tweeted, “The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!” Twitter ended up locking their account due the violation of its coronavirus misinformation policy.

Lachlan Cartwright from The Daily Beast broke the news citing a source with knowledge of the matter via a letter. “After what they’ve said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox News anytime soon” Cartwright reported.

At the time Fox News had responded that “Diamond & Silk express their own opinions on Fox News and social media.”

Diamond & Silk’s last appearance on Fox News was on Tuesday, April 7, with former host Trish Regan, who was also fired by Fox regarding to her opinion about the pandemic.

Diamond & Silk went viral on the internet in 2015 when Donald Trump was running for president. They switched from Democrats to Republicans and have supported Trump ever since. Alongside their streaming show, the two also made appearances on various Fox News shows including Hannity, Fox News Sunday, Watters’ World, The Ingraham Angle, and Fox & Friends.

Both YouTube and Facebook had issues with Diamond & Silk in 2017-2018. YouTube demonetized 96 percent of Diamond and Silk’s videos according to the sister’s website, stating it was “unsuitable for all advertisers.” Facebook deemed Diamond and Silk page “unsafe to the community”. However, Facebook apologized to Diamond & Silk after the duo testified in front of the judiciary committee regarding Mark Zuckerberg being questioned by the judiciary committee.

Diamond & Silk are still active on social media with promotions of their book and political views. The last interaction on social media between Trump and Diamond & Silk was on April 28, when their account tweeted, “Haters keep saying they hate Diamond and Silk, but you can ‘t hate what you ain’t never loved!”

Trump responded with a tweet of “But I love Diamond & Silk, and so do millions of people!”

Representatives of Fox News and Diamond & Silk have not responded to San Francisco News for comment.