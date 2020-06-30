SAN FRANCISCO—The Stern Grove Festival Association announced via Twitter that they will hold their Arts Education Programs virtually this summer. The art classes will begin on Wednesday, July 1 and run through Thursday, July 16. The sponsor of the Education programs is DODGE & Cox.

Stern Grove Festival Association is a San Francisco-based non-profit organization. Their mission is to make live musical experiences accessible to all. The organization started presenting Stern Grove Festival, which is a free 10-week concert series, in 1938. The concerts are always held at 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard in the city of San Francisco.

The organization created their Arts Education Programs to provide opportunities for residents in the Bay Area to engage in the arts.

Audrey Faine, the director of marketing at Stern Grove Festival Association, told San Francisco News that they have held the Arts Education Programs every summer since 1998. The programs were usually held in person at the Grove and at various community centers around the City.

“And this year, because of the moratorium on gatherings, we are presenting our concerts and education programs virtually,” said Faine via email.

The Arts Education Programs of this summer will be offering dance and music-making classes for kids of all ages. All the classes will be online. The organization will post the classes at 10 a.m. on the class dates.

The summer programs are free-admission. The organization indicates that there will no fee to attend any of their classes or concerts.

For more details, visit Stern Grove Festival Association website or email at info@sterngrove.org.