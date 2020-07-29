BERKELEY—On July 28, 2020, Berkeley Public Health announced the creation of a free COVID-19 testing kiosk in San Pablo Park; open Wednesday, July 29, and Thursday, July 30.

Curative Medical Inc. provides the test kits, which are simple oral fluid swab tests; these allow for individualized testing. This self-testing method has been used extensively in Los Angeles County, and the test will be free of charge for people without insurance. Residents can make appointments on Curative Medical Inc’s website and submit their test samples in a container. The test results will be received in 24 to 48 hours.

City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley explains, “Our goal is to use what is within our means to expand the availability of testing. This pilot testing program gives us a tool to see how we might expand access to more parts of our community.” According to the city spokesman, Matthai Chakko, 300 people a day will be able to take the test for free.