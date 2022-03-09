SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, March 8, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed legislation introduced by the Mayor of San Francisco to make admission to the Conservatory of Flowers and Japanese Tea Garden free for all San Francisco residents and veterans. The ordinance removes resident admission fees at both attractions, opening all three of Golden Gate Park’s specialty gardens to San Franciscans at no cost. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is currently free to residents. Supervisor Gordon Mar co-sponsored the legislation.

“Access to our city’s vibrant public spaces and cultural institutions is more important now than ever before,” said Mayor Breed. “As our city continues to reopen, providing equitable admission to historic attractions where residents can gather safely and engage in enriching activities is critical to the development of our city. Now, income won’t be a barrier in preventing San Franciscans from experiencing the Gardens of Golden Gate Park.”

According to a press release from the Mayor’s Office, the Board of Supervisors recently voted to approve the “Gardens of Golden Gate Park” agreement that merges admissions, education, and outreach programs at the three specialty gardens under the San Francisco Botanical Garden Society. Combining all the functions under a non-profit will enhance visitor experience and reduce redundancies. The gardens will now be recognized as a regional organization while maintaining their legacy names.

“During this challenging time, providing all San Francisco residents equal access to the Gardens of Golden Gate Park will enhance the health and well-being for all San Franciscans,” said Supervisor Gordon Mar. “I’m proud to champion free access for veterans to the Japanese Tea Garden, Conservatory of Flowers, and Botanical Garden to support the mental and physical health of our veterans.”

“The Gardens of Golden Gate Park, with their rich history, educational programs and collections, are treasures belonging to all San Franciscans,” said San Francisco Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg. “We are thrilled that these wonderful attractions are becoming even better and more welcoming.”

“We’re excited to expand the partnership to connect people to plants, the planet, and each other, and bring additional resources to all three sites.” said San Francisco Botanical Garden Executive Director Stephanie Linder.

The ordinance will allow the continuation of non-resident admission demand-responsive pricing that has been in place since 2019, allowing changes in fees at any time with at least a 30-day notice. Discounts will be allowed dependent on conditions or the purchase of a multi-garden ticket. Supervisor Gordon Mar amended the legislation in February to include free admission to non-resident veterans. The ordinance will go into effect in late April, 30 days after it is signed by the Mayor of San Francisco.