Gale Warning And Wind Advisory Issued For Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO—The National Weather service issued a Gale and Wind advisory on Saturday, October 22 at 5:00 a.m. This advisory will be extended through out the weekend.

The gale warning is for the marine zones from Pt. Arena to Pt. Piedras Blancas.

The wind advisory covers the coastal North Bay, the San Francisco Peninsula coastline, the southern Monterey Bay and the Big Sur coast. The wind advisory was in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Winds were expected to be 25-35 mile per hour, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

According to the latest reports on the National Weather Service website which was updated at 8:42 p.m. on October 22, “Northwest winds and gale force wind gusts will occur through Sunday afternoon across the waters, creating hazardous seas. Wave heights are currently around 7 to 10 feet at 11 to 12 seconds and wave heights will continue to increase today to up to 14 feet in the outer waters as a result of strong winds. These gale conditions will create very dangerous seas, inexperienced mariners should not be on the waters this weekend. Small craft operators should remain in port or seek safe harbor.”