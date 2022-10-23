Mabel Chong Jewelry Robbed

SAN FRANCISCO—Mabel Chong Jewelry was burglarized on Wednesday, October 19, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The theft was caught on surveillance tape depicting the suspect running away with $6,000 worth of jewelry.

The owner of the shop, Mabel Chong who is a jewelry designer, told KRON 4 that a gold bracelet and necklace were taken. She added that this incident was not the first time her store has been targeted.

At around 12:30 p.m. that day, a man in a long sleeved white shirt came into Chong’s shop with a person that was reportedly his wife, looking for a specific piece of jewelry.

“He’s like ‘OK I want gold jewelry, just heavy gold. Do you have anything like that?’ So I took out from the case a big gold chain and a gold bracelet and then he starts asking ‘is this gold? how many grams is this?’” Chong told KRON 4. Then the suspect ran out of the shop with the jewelry in his hand.

Chong ran after him and the suspect fled in a getaway car.

This was reportedly the third time a theft transpired in Chong’s store which she has been running for nearly 15 years.

The San Francisco News reached out to Mabel Chong for more information but did not hear back before print. The San Francisco News also reached out to the SFPD to find out what the current status is of this case but did not hear back before print.