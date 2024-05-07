SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, May 3, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed that gambling machines, guns, narcotics and additional items were seized after a search warrant was served on an illegal gambling den.

The SFPD reported on Thursday, May 2, officers assigned to the Narcotics Division obtained a search warrant for known suspects who are the subject of an ongoing investigation. One suspect, identified as Trang Thuy Thanh Tran, was suspected of operating an illegal gambling establishment located on the 700 block of Ellis Street. At approximately 5 p.m. SFPD Tactical Company officers served the search warrant at the location.

During the search warrant service, multiple adults were detained including Tran, a 45-year-old female, from Oakland who was arrested. Officers also located and seized evidence, including more than a dozen illegal gambling machines, a loaded firearm, over $3,000 of US currency, suspected narcotics (Cocaine, MDMA), equipment used for the sale of narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

Tran was booked into San Francisco County Jail for felony charges of maintaining a place to sell illegal narcotics (11366 H&S), conspiracy to commit a crime (182(a)(1) PC), possession of illegal gambling machines (330 b(a) PC), permitting the use of illegal gambling machines (331 PC), and maintaining a location for illegal gambling in exchange for money (330(A)(A) PC).

The SFPD thanked the San Franciso Sheriff’s Office and the Army National Guard Counterdrug Taskforce who were vital in the operation.