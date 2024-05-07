SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, May 3, the San Francisco Police Department announced several suspects were arrested in connected to an auto burglary. On May 1, the SFPD reported at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers from Northern Station were notified of an auto burglary that transpired in the area of Steiner and Grove Streets at Alamo Square.

Responding officers who were working a citywide auto burglary and robbery operation recognized the suspected vehicle from a robbery that occurred on April 19 in the area of Martin Luther King Dr. and Stowe Lake Drive East in the Richmond District.

Officers located the suspected vehicle, which failed to yield for a traffic stop and fled at a high rate of speed. Officers formulated a plan to stop the vehicle and take the suspects into custody. The suspect vehicle fled to the area of 22nd and Kansas Streets where three passengers, later identified as Andrew Maravilla-Lopez, Masiah West-Ayele and Michael Gebremeskel, fled on foot. All three of those suspects were taken into police custody.

The fourth suspect, who was driving the vehicle, continued to evade authorities. Officers continued to pursue that individual with the pursuit ending at Steuart Street and Steuart Lane. The suspect, later identified as Omarion Holman, was taken into custody.

A search of the suspected vehicle yielded a firearm, thousands of dollars’ worth of property including camera equipment, some of which had been stolen in the Alamo Square auto burglary earlier in the day and was returned to the victim. Additional property, belonging to the victim of an April 19 auto burglary that occurred on the 3300 block of Lyon Street, was also recovered.

Michael Tesfiae Gebremeskel, 23, of San Francisco, was booked for burglary of a non-residence and or auto burglary (459 PC) 2nd, receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), conspiracy to commit an injurious act (182(a)(1) PC), taking or drive someone else’s vehicle without person consent (10851 CVC), buying or receiving stolen motor vehicle or equipment (496d(a) PC), requirement to present vehicle registration (4462 CVC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), carrying a firearm in a public place or on any public streets while masked (25300 PC), carrying a concealed firearm within a vehicle (25400 (a)(1) PC) and carrying a loaded gun with the intention of committing a felony (25800 PC).

Andrew Manuel Maravillalopez, 21, of Hayward, was booked for awaiting parole revocation hearings (3056 PC), burglary of a non-residence and or auto burglary (459 PC 2nd ), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), conspiracy to commit an injurious act (182(a)(1) PC), tracking or driving someone else’s vehicle without person consent (10851 CVC), buying or receiving stolen motor vehicle or equipment (496d(a)PC), requirement to present vehicle registration (4462 CVC),resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), carrying a firearm in a public place or on any public streets while masked (25300 PC), carrying a concealed firearm within a vehicle (25400 (a)(1) PC), carrying a loaded gun with the intention of committing a felony (25800 PC), felon with a firearm (29800 PC), felon in possession of a firearm (29900(a) PC), convicted felons in possession of ammunition (30305(a) PC).

Masiah Mengasha Arttirron West-Ayele, 21, of Stockton, was booked for the charges of burglary in the second degree (459 PC 2nd Degree), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), criminal conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), theft of vehicle (10851 CVC), receiving a stolen vehicle (496(d)(a) PC), vehicle registration (4462 CVC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), possession of firearm in public space or street (25300 PC), carrying a concealed weapon (25400(a)(1) PC), carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony (25800 PC).

Omarionanthony Druex Holman, 21, of San Leandro was booked for burglary of a non-residence and or auto burglary (459 PC 2nd ), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), conspiracy to commit an injurious act (182(a)(1)PC), to take or drive someone else’s vehicle without person consent (10851 CVC), buying or receiving stolen motor vehicle or equipment (496d(a)PC),requirement to present vehicle registration (4462 CVC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1)PC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), driving a vehicle with willful or wanton disregard for the safety of people or property (23103(a)CVC), driving of any vehicle involved in an accident resulting in property damage (20002(a) CVC), disobeying a police officer’s lawful order or direction (2800(a) CVC), carrying a firearm in a public place or on any public streets while masked (25300 PC), carrying a concealed firearm within a vehicle (25400 (a)(1) PC), carrying a loaded gun with the intention of committing a felony (25800 PC).

Anyone with details on either auto burglary is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.