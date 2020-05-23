SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, May 19 the Fremont Police Department announced an arrest made in connection to a home invasion on May 5 by two San Francisco gang members, who were also suspects in a robbery spree on the same day.

According to Fremont police, Tyler Spears, 23, of Antioch was tracked down & arrested in Vallejo by SWAT members on May 14. During Spears’ arrest, SWAT found a loaded firearm which was stolen. Authorities stated that the firearm was linked to a a residential burglary in Suisun City in January. Also arrested was Vermond Jones, 21, of San Francisco.

Both suspects are linked to a May 5 home invasion/robbery. Both have gang affiliations with the “Knock Out Posse,” which is based in the Fillmore neighborhood of San Francisco. Both Spears and Jones have a long criminal history.

Spears and Jones robbed a homeowner on the 2000 block of Laurel Canyon Court in Fremont. Police stated that Spears and Jones demanded the homeowner to stay on the ground and took jewelry and money during the incident. There was an unidentified third suspect driving for Spears and Jones as they left the home.

Authorities were able to get images from community cameras showing the suspects and their vehicles. The suspects made robbery attempts in Fremont and Union City on the same day. Also in San Francisco, they robbed and assaulted a woman.

On May 19, Spears was scheduled to be arraigned at the East County Hall of Justice. He has a plethora of felony charges ranging from home invasion, robbery, armed during the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, parole violation, and probation violation.

Currently, Jones has six different cases pending in the Superior Court in San Francisco. Charges including robbery, burglary, stolen vehicle possession, grand theft, false imprisonment, and child endangerment. He has been arrested a total of 35 times, and while his cases are pending, he was still released on a GPS ankle monitor.

On May 5, Jones GPS ankle monitor was still active during his crime spree. When Spears was arrested on May 14, Jones disabled his ankle monitor. A felony warrant has been issued for Jones.

Anyone who has information on the whereabout of Vermond Jones is asked to contact Detective Greg Wong or Detective Michael Gebhardt of the Fremont Police Department at Fremont Police at 510-552-767 or 510-673-3664.