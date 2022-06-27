HOLLYWOOD—I thought I would never see the day that the Daytime Emmy Awards would return to TV, but they are back and rightfully so. There is so much talent on Daytime TV that goes overlooked, but it is nice to see those in daytime television receive their accolades. The ceremony was hosted by Nichelle Turner and Kevin Frazier, who jabbed a few laughs kicking off the ceremony to liven up the crowd that roared when Turner acknowledged she ‘chose’ the dress she was wearing alluding to the big news on June 24 that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to choose.

The big winner of the night was the ABC soap opera “General Hospital” that won Outstanding Drama Series for the second consecutive year. The soap opera also won the prize for outstanding Directing Team. It was “Days of Our Lives” who claimed the prize for Outstanding Writing Team.

“Days of Our Lives” veteran John Aniston won the Lifetime Achievement Award and was presented the honor on behalf of his co-star Suzanne Rogers, while also receiving a video-taped message from his daughter Jennifer Aniston. I was hoping the audience might see Aniston in person, but not this go around people.

The first award of the night for Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series went to Kelly Thiebaud for her work on “General Hospital.” The awards show did not waste anytime handing out the awards. The first 10 minutes and we have two trophies already handed out people. The next award for Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series went to Jeff Kober for his work on “General Hospital.” So far it is a strong start for “General Hospital” people being 2 for 2.

In all, “GH” walked away with 5 awards during the event. Other wins included Outstanding Younger Actor for Nicholas Chavez for his role as Spencer Cassadine. The actor was overcome with emotion as he accepted his prize on stage. Steve Harvey won Outstanding Game Show Host for “Family Feud,” while Kelly Clarkson won Outstanding Daytime Talk Show for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Looks like we have a new favorite taking the throne that was previously held by Ellen DeGeneres for year’s people.

I was pleasantly pleased with the victories for two of the biggest awards of the night Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Drama Series. I mean John McCook of “The Bold and the Beautiful” people won his first Daytime Emmy award after four nominations and rightfully so. He was stellar and I mean stellar all year long as Eric Forrester and it was a long overdue win in my opinion.

Perhaps the award that had everyone talking was Mishael Morgan winning Lead Actress for her role on “The Young and the Restless.” Morgan’s win was special because she became the first Black woman to win in the category in Daytime Emmy history. Hard to fathom that this was the first time in 49 years, a woman of color finally won the prize. So happy for Morgan because that reel she submitted with Amanda confronting her mother about not acknowledging her gives you chills people. One can only hope her character gets more shine on “Y&R” now as a result.

Overall an entertaining ceremony, not the most lavish when it comes to production value, but considering what we have seen in the past few years it was a major improvement and great to see the people of Daytime TV receive their flowers America. A lot more people watch Daytime TV then what it receives credit for.