SAN FRANCISCO- Golden State put on a clinic in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, crushing them 112-87 on Wednesday, May 18 at the Chase Center. Golden State takes a 1-0 series lead.

It was a balanced attack from Dub Nation, every starter scored in double figures as the ball movement was smooth and crisp. The Mavs looked lost on defense as the Warriors set screens, had more energy and attacked the rim with reckless abandon.

“We kept wanting to move the ball tonight, beat them in transition and remain selfless,” said Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Golden State has not hosted a WCF game since 2019, when they were still playing at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Their maturity and experience was clear. Rather than living or dying from beyond the three point line, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green had their way inside. Wiggins had 19 points in the blowout win.

Another key to the victory was the Warriors defense. Dallas superstar Luka Doncic fresh off his heroic game 7 performance against the Phoenix Suns was held in check all night.

Doncic had a playoff low 20 points in the loss. Golden State clawed their way to victory, literally, as Luka had a scratch across his cheek going to the basket in the second quarter. The Mavs shot an abysmal 11 of 48 from the three point line and 36% from the field.

Although it was a comfortable victory for Golden State, it was simply one game. Earlier in the NBA Playoffs, Dallas lost both opening games to the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns and bounced back to capture those series.

Golden State shot a blistering 56% from the field, Steph Curry had 21 points and 12 rebounds. Klay Thompson scored 15 points in the second half. In addition, the Warriors scored 44 points in the paint.

Game 2 is Friday, May 20 at the loud and boisterous Chase Center. Tipoff is 6:00 PM, the entire Western Conference Finals will air on TNT.