Golden State Warriors And Uber Eats Partner To Provide Pandemic Relief

SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, June 24, the Golden State Warriors and Uber Eats jointly launched an initiative called “Golden Giveback,” intended to support some of the restaurants in San Francisco and Oakland that experienced financial setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each week for the next six weeks, Warriors will promote a selected restaurant on their social media platforms starting every Wednesday. The social media advertisements will include a promotion code that customers can apply to their meals at the designated restaurant. Orders that use the promotion code and are purchased via Uber Eats during a restaurant’s designated week will have no delivery fee.

The Warriors and Uber Eats will partner to match the revenue generated from all meals purchased with the designated promotion code that week. The total donation from the matched revenue will be given to the restaurant to produce meals for essential workers throughout the Bay Area.

This week, from June 24 until Tuesday, June 30, the selected restaurant is Dumpling Time, a Chinese dumpling restaurant in San Francisco. Future restaurants will be Oakland’s Home of Chicken and Waffles, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco, Obelisco, Tin Pot Creamery, and Lena’s Soul Food.

The initiative has identified the first essential workers who will receive meals from this program to be employees of the Oakland Fire Department, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit, and the Bayview Hunters Point YMCA.

Golden Giveback is a part of a larger effort by the Warriors to support those struggling amid the pandemic.

On May 12, the team announced its partnership with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden Guardians, and the Warriors Community Foundation to initiate their “COVID-19 Impact Strategy.” The project aims to provide aid to Chase Center and Golden State Warriors part-time and gameday employees, as well as healthcare workers, teachers, students, and communities in need.