SAN FRANCISCO- The Golden State Warriors redeemed themselves after a Game 1 collapse with a decisive 107-88 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 5 at Chase Center in San Francisco. Now the 2022 NBA Finals is even at 1-1 as Golden State played with a sense of urgency, and in signature style pulled away in the third quarter, as the series shifts coasts to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The Warriors improve to 5-0 this postseason after a loss, as Steph Curry led all scorers with 29 points. More importantly, the Boston Celtics turned the ball over an astounding 18 times leading to 33 points in the blowout win. At halftime the Warriors held a narrow two point lead at 52-50.

Who knows what pep talk Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave, but it definitely worked as Golden State emerged from the locker room, and continued their dominance in the 3rd quarter. Outscoring the Celtics by twenty one, Incluiding a backbreaking 19-2 run to end the quarter. Unlike game one, their would be no miracle comeback for the visitors.

Boston’s star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were rolling in the 1st half, combining for 36 points. However, the Warriors smothering defense held the pair in check. Tatum and Brown only scored 9 points in the second half, Golden State defense swarmed to the ball amassing 15 steals.

Jordan Poole bounced back from a disappointing debut in the NBA Finals with 17 points. These included two back to back three pointers to end the third quarter. Near half court, he unleashed a shot that hit nothing but net. Bedlam ensued, and Steph Curry gave his teamate a big hug. Curry also added a post game comment about the shot.

“We always talk about ending quarters, and we were able to do that tonight.” Coach Steve Kerr added, ” I thought everybody was more engaged, it’s pretty obvious. Just our level of force and physicality was ramped up quite a bit, and it had to be.”

Suddenly this finals has the makings of a classic. Game 3 is Wednesday at 6 PM Pacific time in Boston’s TD Garden.