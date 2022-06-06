SAN FRANCISCO—A couple who came to San Francisco on a trip is asking for help to find their Chihuahua ‘Rylee’ who was stolen in a smash-and-grab robbery that occurred on Tuesday, May 24 near Alcatraz.

The couple parked their car in a lot near Pier 33 leaving their 8-month-old Chihuahua in the car with the window cracked open. They left their car unattended for about 2 hours while they were getting a tour of Alcatraz. When they returned they found that the hood of their car was dented and that the window on the passenger side was shattered. They looked in and discovered that Rylee was missing along with her crate and other belongings were also taken from them.

This was the first time the couple had traveled to San Francisco. They are both originally from Arkansas and traveled to the Bay Area to celebrate a 21st birthday. According to reports the couple was unfamiliar with the upsurge of smash-and-grab robberies in the San Francisco area.

Rylee was last seen wearing a blue harness and rainbow collar and is described as gray with big ears. Detectives stated that the crime was not captured on video.

A cash reward is being offered for the return of Rylee. Anyone who sees a dog that fits Rylee’s description is asked to call SFPD or San Francisco Animal Care and Control.