SAN FRANCISCO—Los Angeles resident, Tianze Zhang, 30, who has been wanted for a violent home invasion that transpired in March 2022, was apprehended in Taiwan and is now facing charges in the San Francisco area.

Zhang is being accused of forcibly entering a home located in the Bernal Heights area around 5:30 p.m. on March 16. According to the victim, Zhang restrained her and caused her injuries while he demanded money. He threatened her with a weapon stating that he would cause her greater harm if she did not comply. She said she was home alone when he entered.

The victim then took out a total of $3 million for the suspect. Zhang also left the property with the victim’s cellular phone in his possession.

According to police the suspect fled to Taiwan shortly after he committed the crime. Investigators have been working with the FBI and international law enforcement to help capture Zhang. Shortly after he was arrested by Taiwan police officials, he was sent to San Francisco and is now facing charges of felony burglary, felony kidnapping for robbery and felony terrorist threats.

Information is still needed to help with this investigation. If you have any information that may help with this case please contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You have the option to remain anonymous.