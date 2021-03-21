CALIFORNIA — On Thursday, March 18, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google will invest $1 billion in California as part of a $7 billion commitment to form new data centers and offices across the nation.

Pichai, who is also CEO of Alphabet, stated in a news release that the technology company plans on investing “over $7 billion in office and data centers across the U.S. and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs” in 2021. The CEO says the investment will go to communities “new to Google and expanding in others across 19 states.”

Google will be “spending over $1 billion this year” for California, with Pichai saying “we will continue to invest in our offices in the state and support affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area as part of our $1 billion housing commitment,” stated the news release.

The CEO’s announcement comes nearly two years after he announced that the company will invest $1 billion in housing in CA. Pichai said “Google is one of the Bay Area’s largest employers” in his July 2019 announcement.

In addition, Pichai said the company is making this investment due to America’s economy recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and said “Google wants to be a part of that recovery.”

Pichai has been Google’s CEO since 2015. The company was founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin.