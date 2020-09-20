CALIFORNIA—On Sep. 18, Governor Newsom signed two new bills to protect animal welfare throughout California, including one that ends retail sale of dogs, cats & rabbits. The two new laws are titled as AB 2152, and SB 573. AB 2152 has officially ended the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in California. This law has closed a current loophole in a current law, which allows pet stores to partner with shelters and showcase their animals for adoption.

Law SB 573, requires shelters and other animal control agencies to microchip all dogs and cats before handing them over to adopting owners, or an owner seeking to reclaim them if they have been lost. This law has caused some controversy over the years, as a similar one was vetoed back in 2011 by Jerry Brown, who cited financial burdens as reasons for veto:

“Under current law, local agencies and shelter can-and should-require animals to be microchipped before being release. There is no need for state law to mandate the procedure, which would then require the state to pay for it,” Brown stated in his veto message.

Governor Newsom has signed both bills into law, which would allocate up to $4 million from the state budget to give shelters across California the proper training and resources to work towards a “no-kill goal” during the next year, which would be provided by a UC Davis grant program, according to a public description of the law from the government.

“In California, we are putting an end to the cruel puppy mill industry for good. I am proud to sign this legislation to advance California’s nation-leading animal welfare protections and help more pets join loving families,” said Governor Newsom in a public statement on September 18.