HOLLYWOOD—I love a good thriller, and “The Housemaid” delivers quite the twisted tale. Let me say this first: I never read the novel, so I was not spoiled by what so many people have been chatting about in the atmosphere. That is a plus for many; going into this movie with no clue what to expect beyond this wealthy family harboring some crazy secrets is vital.

At the core, the movie revolves around Millie Calloway (Sydney Sweeney), a woman recently on parole and desperate to land a job to. This is where Millie comes in contact with Nina Winchester played to perfection by Amanda Seyfried, who is looking for an in-house nanny. When I say that Seyfried is stellar in the role, I mean that. I loved watching this character on the screen. She is unhinged in the best possible way, and Amanda steals the screen each time she appears.

That brings us to Millie, where Sweeney does a solid job, but she struggles to get there. I will say the first half of the movie I wasn’t buying Sweeney’s portrayal of Millie, but the second half I was completely sold, where it feels like the actress fell into the role a lot more. In the middle of these two ladies is Andrew Winchester portrayed by Brandon Sklenar. Andrew is charming, sexy and the apple of the eye of so many women in Nina’s orbit. Sklenar is starting to make a name for himself previously starring in that drama “It Ends With Us” alongside Blake Lively.

Hollywood pay attention to Sklenar; he might be the newest leading man that the industry didn’t know it needed. I will argue it is hard to talk about “The Housemaid” with giving away too much. I will say this: the Winchester family is not who you think they are. People are keeping secrets, and as the narrative unfolds secrets come to light that force you to question what you’re being told, who is telling you these things, and what happens next? Who can you trust? Who should you not trust?

You think you might know where the narrative is headed and WHOA without a thought it takes a massive swing that changes things. I will admit the first 25 to 30 minutes of “The Housemaid” is a bit slow. It takes a bit of time to get going, but once it moves it really moves and you’re hooked. Director Paul Feig does a solid job of balancing mystery, allure, deception and sexy that doesn’t feel too over-the-top.

The melodramatic can easily go from intriguing to stale. “The Housemaid” is definitely an adult thriller, something we don’t see that often in today’s cinema.