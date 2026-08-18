SAN FRANCISCO—On August 13, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that Christian Plummer, 29, was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, battery and brandishing a weapon, not a firearm, after a trial by jury, for assaulting a woman.

According to the testimony and evidence presented at trial, at approximately 12:11 p.m., on February 28, Plummer approached the victim’s apartment at a building on the 500 block of Post Street. Surveillance footage showed him standing outside the apartment door wearing a black balaclava mask and holding a hammer. When the victim answered the door, Plummer immediately tried to enter the apartment. The victim immediately pushed the defendant in self-defense. He refused to leave the premises and continued to try to enter the apartment. At one point, Plummer swung the hammer in the direction of the victim.

Additional surveillance footage showed Plummer push the victim several times. At one point, he raised both his arms and briefly grabbed the victim’s neck. He also punched the victim once in the chest. He ran towards another apartment and kicked down the door. Then he picked up the hammer and once again approached the victim while holding it.

The case against the defendant was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ahmanda Lee with assistance from District Attorney Investigator Rossana Figueroa, paralegals Lena Ku, Aareona Miles and IT support from Noaeh Pinaire and Victim Advocate Alma Garcia who worked with the victim throughout the case. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Mr. Plummer based on the work of officers from the San Francisco Police Department’s Central Station.

“I would like to thank the jury for their service and careful analysis of the evidence admitted in this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Ahmanda Lee. “This verdict reflects that violent conduct is not tolerated in San Francisco.”