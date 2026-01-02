Santa Rosa, CA – On the evening of Wednesday, January 1, 2026, a pedestrian in his 70s was critically injured after being struck by a pickup truck in a crosswalk, according to KRON.

The Santa Rosa Police Department reports that the collision occurred around 7:13 PM at the intersection of Morgan Street and College Avenue. Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived to find the pedestrian unresponsive and lying in the roadway.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and was listed in critical condition. His name has not been released, pending further updates and standard notification procedures.

Investigators stated the pedestrian was crossing College Avenue in the eastern crosswalk when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling at approximately 35 miles per hour. The vehicle involved was later identified as a blue 2019 Toyota Tacoma.

Evidence recovered at the scene included the truck’s front bumper and license plate, which assisted officers in identifying the vehicle. The driver fled the scene immediately following the collision.

Authorities later identified the driver as Brigido Pena Villanueva, 31, of Greenfield. Police said Villanueva contacted Santa Rosa Police Department dispatch approximately 24 minutes after the crash and stated he was in Cotati near Highway 116 and Highway 101.

Villanueva was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury. Investigators reported there was no indication that alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The incident remains under investigation as police continue to document evidence and review circumstances surrounding the crash.

