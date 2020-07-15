CALIFORNIA—Grant Imahara, previous host of the TV show “Mythbusters”, passed away at the age of 49 on July 13.

Imahara was born in Los Angeles on October 23, 1970. He studied electrical engineering at the University of Southern California. He worked in animatronics for famous movies such as The Matrix Reloaded, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Star Wars and others. He competed in Comedy Central’s BattleBots with a robot he built himself called “Deadblow”, which became the third season’s first-ranked robot. He had also starred in a few episodes of the fan-made web series Star Trek Continues, and most recently, hosted the Netflix TV show “White Rabbit Project”.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” read a statement from a representative for Discovery following the news of Imahara’s death.

Adam Savage, Imhara’s co-host on Mythbusters, also tweeted: “I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

The reported cause of death was a brain aneurysm.