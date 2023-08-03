SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on August 2, that they arrested a suspect connected to a battery that occurred on July 19. The SFPD reported that on July 19 at approximately 5:31 p.m., officers from the Park Station responded to the 1400 block of Haight Street for a report of a battery.

Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult male who indicated he got into a verbal altercation with an unknown male. The suspect struck the victim’s face, which caused the victim serious injuries. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Investigators identified the suspect as Irvin Lara Rivera, 30. A crime bulletin was issued to inform officers about the battery and probably cause to arrest Rivera.

On July 29 at approximately 11:15 a.m. Mission Station officers on patrol spotted Rivera on 18th and San Carlos Streets. Officers recognized Rivera from the crime bulletin and other arrest warrants unrelated to the Haight Street attack.

Officers developed probably cause and arrested Rivera for battery with serious injuries (243(d) PC) and two arrest warrants (San Francisco Co. # A36104, Bail $10,000, Violation sexual battery 243.4(a) PC; Napa Co. # NSO23001821, No Bail, Violations prohibited person possessing firearm 29800(a)(1) PC, criminal threats 422(a) PC). He was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for these charges.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.