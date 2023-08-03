SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect was arrested on July 29 by the San Francisco Police Department for the attempted murder of an elderly victim in the Northern District. The SFPD reported that on July 27, at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the 1000 block of Franklin Street for a report of an assault.

Officers interacted with an 81 year-old victim who noted she was near Franklin and Myrtle Streets on July 26 at approximately 5 p.m., when she was shoved off of the sidewalk without provocation by an unknown suspect. The force knocked her off her feet and into a lane of traffic and she struck her head on the roadway. The victim took herself to a local hospital and was treated for injuries.

Investigators from the department’s General Work Detail found surveillance footage of the incident. Images of the suspect were shared amongst department members to identify and locate the suspect.

On July 29, at approximately 11:22 a.m., officers from Northern Station responded to a call for service regarding a person with an edged weapon. The individual was detained by officers who immediately recognized the suspect from the images General Work disseminated to the department members.

The officers identified the suspect Curtis Dubbels, 21, and developed probable cause to arrest him for the aforementioned aggravated assault.

Dubbels was taken to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of attempted homicide (664/187 PC), aggravated assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury (245(a)(4) PC), elder abuse (368(b)(2) PC), elder abuse enhancement (12022.7(c) PC), and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) H&S).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.