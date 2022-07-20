HOLLYWOOD—I have been waiting for inside details on the upcoming “Halloween Ends” since “Halloween Kills” came out last October. “Ends” is the third and final chapter in the new trilogy at the hands of director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum. Hence the title, this is expected to be the end of the battle with Michael Myers and his tormented victim Laurie Strode portrayed by horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis.

Trailers can be problematic because sometimes they reveal too much, especially in the horror genre. Go back to the horror trailers of the 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and the current decade and you will see exactly what I mean. You know who dies, who survives and sometimes crucial plot points are revealed way too early in my opinion. However, at just under 90 seconds, “Halloween Ends” gets it right.

It starts with a stalking scene involving Michael Myers looking for an intended victim, little does he realize that victim, Laurie Strode is waiting for him with gun in hand. There is a tease of a vicious fight between Michael Myers and Laurie, a bunch of people screaming, and a few quick shots of Michael’s potential victims, Allyson (Andi Matichak), Laurie’s granddaughter, Hawkins (Will Patton), and a bunch of other cops rushing to a scene and few more glimpses of Laurie before an iconic shot that is similar to the 1978 classic helmed by John Carpenter.

The trailer concludes with Michael and Laurie in battle again where he plans to use the garbage disposal to sever her hand, but Laurie gets the upper hand and stabs him in his injured hand with a butcher knife. After seeing that trailer, I don’t want to see another; the filmmakers do NOT need to release another trailer because doing so will give more away. A synopsis has already been released and its intriguing as we learn Laurie Strode is writing a memoir and trying to get her life back together after the events of the past 4 decades people. So the battle between good and evil is about to end, the question is ‘how’ will it end and who will be left standing.

The movie stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Rohan Campbell and Omar Dorsey. “Halloween Ends” arrives in theaters on October 14.