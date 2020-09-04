SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, September 3, the San Francisco Parks Alliance announced the launch of the “#HeartYourParks” campaign. The campaign aims to encourage social distancing amongst park-goers with painted outlines of hearts. The hearts are 10 feet in diameter and are spaced eight feet apart.

On Thursday, the San Francisco Parks Alliance tweeted: “It’s been a loooong year for us all, but our parks have been there for us like never before! Join the campaign by sharing why you #HeartYourParks and/or if you can – make a donation at http://secure.sfparksalliance.org/hyp.”

These hearts have been painted at the Conservatory of Flowers. The San Francisco Parks Alliance plans on having hearts painted at Alamo Square, Dolores Park, and Glen Canyon. In May of 2020, circles were painted in Dolores Park to encourage social distancing.

On Tuesday, September 1, Mayor London Breed said, “Keep your distance from others, wash your hands, wear a mask, and avoid gatherings. I say it all the time but it is the only way we can get back to some sense of normalcy. San Francisco has led the way in protecting public health and fighting COVID-19. Let’s keep it up.”