Heat Advisory Will Last From Memorial Day To Late Next Week

SAN FRANCISCO—At 2:59 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, the National Weather Service (NWS) declared an excessive heat advisory for the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast Regions—not including the Sonoma and San Mateo Pacific coasts—starting 11 a.m. on Memorial Day and continuing until around 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.

For inland areas, the warning projects that daytime temperatures could rise to the 90s and low 100s during Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27, which are expected to be the hottest days.

Coastal areas should expect to see its hottest temperatures peak in the high 80s and low 90s.

Downtown San Francisco and the Bayside will likely see the weather reach its hottest in the mid-80s.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 50s and low 60s, which will not offer typical cooling relief for the Bay Area region.

NWS predicts that the heatwave could lead to a spike in people flocking to the coast. In light of this, NWS recommends that individuals remain aware and compliant with pandemic-related beach or park restrictions.

The warning also noted the increased possibility of heat-related illness, especially for vulnerable populations or outdoor workers. To stay safe, NWS advises people to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun, and stay in air conditioning when possible. It also suggests that individuals “check up on relatives and neighbors,” particularly members of vulnerable populations.