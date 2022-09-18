Heavy Rain Expected In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO—The areas of North Bay and San Francisco could receive up to two inches of rain between Saturday, September 17, to Tuesday, September 20. Mountains could get up to three inches.

This storm coming to the Bay area originated in the Gulf of Alaska. It is also expected to bring winds and colder temperatures with it. The weather service said to expect wind speeds of about 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph in windier locations.

The day expected with the most rainfall is Sunday, September 18. A chance for scattered showers could continue into early Wednesday morning.