SAN FRANCISCO—Investigators with the San Francisco Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating Everett Archille, 74, who was reported missing from his home on the unit block of Marist Street in the Bayview District of San Francisco. He was last seen on January 17 at approximately 4 p.m.

The SFPD reported it is unknown what regions are frequent to Archille. He is described as an African American male. It is unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Everett Archille is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency and be prepared to provide his current location and clothing description.

Anyone with details about the case should call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.