SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investing a series of bank robberies that have transpired in the region starting on January 25. The robberies follow a similar modus operandi (M.O) in which the suspect enters a bank, hands a teller a threatening note, and demands money.

The SFPD reported that in all incidents, the tellers complied and provided the suspect with money. The suspect then flees the bank. The bank robberies occurred at the following locations on the following dates:

-January 25, 2022, on the 3800 block of 3rd St

-January 27, 2022, on the 2900 block of Mission St

-January 27, 2022, on the 600 block of 8th St

-February 1, 2022, on the 2600 block of San Bruno Ave

-February 5, 2022, on the 4600 block of Mission St

-February 5, 2022, on the 1800 block of 19th Ave

-February 5, 2022, on the 2300 block of 16th St

The suspect is described as a Black male with a medium complexion, possibly in his mid-20s or mid-30s, approximately 5 feet and 10 inches 10, lean, and weighs around 150 pounds.

The investigation is being led by the SFPD Robbery Detail and is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating the suspect.

Anyone with details regarding this case is asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters will always remain anonymous.