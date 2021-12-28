SAN FRANCISCO—Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating Ms. Bi Xian Liu who was reported missing from her home located on the 1400 block of Broderick Street.

Liu was last seen on Saturday, December 25, at 12:30 pm at her home. She is described as a 44-year-old Asian female, standing 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 160 pounds., with above the shoulder black hair and brown eyes. She was possibly wearing a burgundy top and unknown color yoga pants when she left her residence.

Liu frequents Target on the 2600 block of Geary and the Walgreens on Divisadero and O’Farrell Streets. She also frequents Chinatown, Clement Street and sometimes will return to the area near her previous address on the 1000 block of Pacific Ave. She is considered at risk due to her medical condition.

Anyone who sees Liu is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency and be prepared to provide her current location and clothing description.

Anyone with details regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.