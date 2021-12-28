SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that transpired in the Sunnydale region on Friday, December 24.

The SFPD reported at approximately 3:35 p.m., officers from Ingleside Station responded to the 1900 block of Sunnydale Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and found 43-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who later pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.