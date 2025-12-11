SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, December 11, the San Francisco Police Department reported they are asking for the public’s help to locate the dog of an elder abuse victim. The SFPD reported on December 7, at approximately 3:32 p.m., officers from Central Station responded to the area of Post and Leavenworth streets regarding an assault that had just occurred.

Officers responded to the scene and located a 65-year-old male suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officers were advised that the assault occurred after an unknown suspect briefly interacted with the victim. During the interaction the suspect kicked the victim’s dog, and the dog ran away.

Investigators with the Strategic Investigation Unit (SIU) are seeking the public’s help in locating the victim’s dog, named ‘Charlotte Rose.’ The dog was last seen walking southbound on Leavenworth Street. Charlotte Rose is microchipped.

If anyone has details on the whereabouts of the dog pictured contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.