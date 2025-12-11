UNITED STATES—It seems the more I think about it the realization hits me Christmas is approaching much faster than could ever expect. It’s like 2 weeks ago, less than that by the time you read this column. So, have you decorated your home, apartment or living space? For a vast majority of Americans that task has taken place, however, there are plenty out there who have not done anything yet?

The million-dollar question people might be asking is: what are you waiting for? For most people it is time. Time is the essence, and it is NOT always easy to find the time. It is a chore to pull out all those Christmas supplies from the basement, attic or garage. When you see that Xmas stuff your mind just gets exhausted thinking about it. For me, the biggest thing is the decorating. I don’t mind hauling out the Christmas stuff, I hate the intricacies that come with the decor.

If there is one thing I ABSOLUTELY hate with a passion is decorating a Christmas tree. I do not have the patience of taking the ornaments one-by-one and placing them onto the tree. I get annoyed, and I don’t like to be micro-managed of how to decorate. I just want to decorate. This is not something that can be completed in an hour, Christmas decorating is an all-day event; to be honest it is something that can take you an entire weekend to complete, especially if you are doing things outside.

Not to mention if you’re doing things in parts of the country where it is bitterly cold or snowy. Not fun, not fun at all. Then you have to worry about the cleanup from hauling all those decorations out. Then you start to think about having to put all that decor away after Christmas and New Year officially comes and goes. Oh, it is a headache, one that NOT many people want to think about, but you think about it.

Does the decor put you into the mood? I guess it depends on the person, and I say to each is their own. For me, it’s more so interacting with people and being in a cheery mood if possible. That is NOT always easy for many people who have lost loved ones especially if it transpired during the month of December.

They just MAY NOT be in that mood that most others may be, and you have to respect that. NOT EVERYONE LOVES CHRISTMAS and you cannot force that onto people.